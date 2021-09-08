Circuit des Yeux – “Sculpting The Exodus”

New Music September 8, 2021 11:06 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Haley Fohr announced her latest album as Circuit des Yeux, -io, with the lead single “Dogma,” which made our list of the 5 best songs from that week. Today, she’s back with another track from it, “Sculpting The Exodus,” an ambitious and cinematic piece of work that finds Fohr pushing her music to some seriously gorgeous and immersive places.

Here’s Fohr on the track:

What is Sculpting the Exodus?
It is devotion. It is the well.
It is my grandmother going into hospice, writhing in pain.
It is reality exploding on an island made of sand. It is depression and the isolation of deep grief.
I was trapped in a choir of myself with nothing to grab onto but echoes of past selves.
It obliterated my heart until the only working parts of me were the appendages furthest from my mind.
A few notes here
A couple notes there…
The fingers were working when nothing else could. And I was fantasizing of leaving like I always do…

