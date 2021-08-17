Circuit des Yeux – “Dogma”

Haley Fohr is about to return with a new Circuit des Yeux album, her first since 2017’s Reaching For Indigo. The album is called -io, and it also marks Fohr’s debut at her new home, Matador. -io came out of a period of great, pervasive grief — Fohr struggling to process a personal loss, and then having to work alone on new music during lockdown last year. As a result, the world of the album is described as “a place where everything is ending all the time.” “I became obsessed with black holes, which is the ultimate gravitational pull,” Fohr said in an album bio. “It also makes such a synonymous metaphor to death. Things go in, they can only go one way. They go in and they never come out.”

Along with the announcement, Fohr has shared a new song called “Dogma.” Here’s what she had to say about it:

Where there is faith there is violence. The story of civilization is complicated and layered with dogmas. At each individual’s incentive lies both a beacon and an instinct. The fool follows the outer while the idiot chases her interior. Society is a necessary subversion of the self. It is through time that our quiet alarms grow with great intensity until emancipation through implosion or explosion become imminent.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tonglen | In Vain”

02 “Vanishing”

03 “Dogma”

04 “The Chase”

05 “Sculpting The Exodus”

06 “Walking Toward Winter”

07 “Argument”

08 “Neutron Star”

09 “Stranger”

10 “Oracle Song”

-io is out 10/22 via Matador. Pre-order it here.