Britney Spears’ Father Files To End Her Conservatorship

Great news for supporters of the Free Britney movement: The conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ business interests and personal life since 2008 may be coming to an end. As the Associated Press reports, Britney’s father James “Jamie” Spears, who agreed to step down from his role as conservator last month after the pop star called the arrangement “abusive” in explosive courtroom testimony, has now filed to end the conservatorship altogether, pending approval by Judge Brenda Penny.

In a court document, lawyers for the elder Spears wrote, “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.” His daughter’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart said the development represents “another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears.”

Jamie Spears has controlled the conservatorship since it was instituted in 2008 following Britney’s public mental breakdown. He gave up control over Britney’s personal affairs in 2019 while suffering from health problems but maintained control over her finances and professional life. Jamie has maintained that he has only looked out for his daughter’s wellbeing and that calls for his removal are without merit. The court was set to hear Britney’s petition to remove Jamie from the conservatorship on Sept. 29.