Yebba Is The Real Deal

You could be forgiven for assuming Yebba is British. The singer born Abbey Smith — her stage name is Abbey backwards — is working in a hip-hop-adjacent retro soul realm that, in the 21st century, has been dominated by English singers like Amy Winehouse, Duffy, and Adele. One listen to “Boomerang,” the most decidedly Winehouse-esque throwback on Yebba’s debut album Dawn, is enough to clue you in to Back To Black producer Mark Ronson’s involvement. But no, Yebba is not from the UK. She’s from Arkansas. And the music industry is doing its damndest to ensure she’s known all over the world.

What began with viral videos on Instagram and YouTube videos half a decade ago, when Yebba was still spending her summers off from college at her family’s farm, has led to an astonishing number of big-name collaborations. Two years ago Ronson, who produced all of Dawn, featured Yebba on three tracks from his breakup opus Late Night Feelings. That same summer, Ed Sheeran made her one of the least recognizable names on his star-studded No.6 Collaboration Project. She has guested on tracks by A Tribe Called Quest, Sam Smith, Chance The Rapper, Robert Glasper, and more. She won a Grammy by covering the Bee Gees with PJ Morton. Most recently, last week Drake handed over an entire track to Yebba on Certified Lover Boy, the most popular album of 2021 so far, even titling it “Yebba’s Heartbreak.”

It’s not just that influential figures are welcoming her onto their albums, though. Yebba’s own LP features Questlove on drums for most tracks, plus some of his frequent collaborators like keyboardist James Poyser and bassist Pino Palladino — all of whom played on D’Angelo’s Voodoo, one of Yebba’s main reference points for Dawn‘s sonic palette. A$AP Rocky raps on “Far Away.” Kaytranada and Hudson Mohawke helped out on “Love Came Down.” Smokey Hormel plays acoustic guitar on four songs. There are a lot of famous and influential people involved with (and invested in) this album.

They have good reason to throw their weight behind Yebba. It’s not just that the 26-year-old sings Dawn‘s songs with fiery emotive power and the kind of subtle smoky texture you can’t fake. She also wrote or cowrote them all, flexing a well-honed sense of mood, melody, and poetic lyricism, all of which help the album to mostly transcend the innate boredom that can accompany this kind of prestige-populist aesthetic. Whether fluttering over the soft, brassy ’70s soul of “Distance,” rasping like Erykah Badu to Smino’s André 3000 on “Louie Bag,” or soaring across “October Sky” (the album’s closest thing to an Adele power ballad), she comes across as a rare talent. She also apparently has very particular ideas about how her music should sound. As Ronson recently told the New York Times, “You’re never going to get a sound or color or tone past Yebba that she doesn’t like. She put her trust in me, but only in the name of realizing her vision.”

That vision often evokes scenes lit by sunrises and sunsets, with gorgeous production that blends traces of soul, jazz, R&B, and folk. But the album is not just called Dawn because it sounds like the sky looks at the edges of the night, or even because it marks the beginning of Yebba’s discography. It’s named after her late mother, who died by suicide just weeks after a pivotal New York gig that multiplied industry interest in the young singer. The album begins with Yebba still processing her grief, wondering, “How many years will it take for these tears to dry?” But Dawn is not really an album about her mother — in that NYT profile, she recalls reacting with horror when an executive from a prospective label told another artist, “Her mom just died by suicide, but it’s all good because she’ll be able to write really good songs out of it.”

Instead, most of the songs match their classic sounds with the most classic of themes: falling in and out of love. “Boomerang” is a scathing breakup track delivered with confident sass: “What you’ve done to me, I swear to you/ It’s gonna come back like a boomerang.” The more painful side of a breakup emerges on “All I Ever Wanted,” with its immaculate layers of ’60s-style vocals and lines that cut to the heart: “Now I know we both got our obligations/ But all I ever wanted was you.” On the other side of the spectrum are the tender “Stand,” on which a shimmering Yebba assures her partner, “You are the light of my world/ No need to try so hard,” and “Love Came Down,” an exultant disco track that brings to mind a British diva of a slightly different sort, Jessie Ware. “I was so lost and low/ Nowhere to be found/ Until you came around,” Yebba sings. She sounds ready to take over the world.