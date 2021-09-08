Yard Act – “The Overload”

Yard Act are amongst the wordy, agitated post-punk bands the UK has been supplying us in abundance. After an intriguing run of early singles like “Peanuts” and “Dark Days,” the Leeds combo has signed to Island Records for their debut album, out early next year. It’s called The Overload, and its title track is out now.

“The overload of discontent/ The constant burden of making sense,” James Smith repeats on the chorus. “It won’t relent, it won’t repent/ How to remain in dissonance.” In a press release, he explains that the song, and the album in general, is about the hive mind mentality and sense of self-assured righteousness that dominates our current era:

We all succumb to fear most of the time, and it explains a lot about why we make the decisions we do. I imagine the chorus delivered by a Greek chorus; omnipresent, and encompassing the themes of not only this song, but the whole album. That’s what ‘The Overload’ is essentially. It’s everything happening at once, and it’s our tiny, feeble minds trying to process and cope with it. Good luck.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Overload”
02 “Dead Horse”
03 “Payday”
04 “Rich”
05 “The Incident”
06 “Witness (Can I Get A?)”
07 “Land Of The Blind”
08 “Quarantine The Sticks”
09 “Tall Poppies”
10 “Pour Another”
11 “100% Endurance”

The Overload is out 1/7 on Island/Zen F.C.

