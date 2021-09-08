John Carpenter – “Rampage”
Last month, John Carpenter returned with more Halloween music. He had already scored 2018’s Halloween, and now he and his collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies are providing the soundtrack for the upcoming Halloween Kills, its sequel and middle entry in a new trilogy. So far we’ve heard one song from the score, “Unkillable.” Today, Carpenter is back with another called “Rampage.” Check it out below.
The Halloween Kills soundtrack is out 10/15 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.