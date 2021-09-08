Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – “Move Your Hand”

Iggy Pop appeared on two songs on Hammond B-3 organ master Dr. Lonnie Smith’s recent Breathe, bookending the LP with covers of Timmy Thomas’ “Why Can’t We Live Together” and Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman.” And the upcoming vinyl edition of the album includes a third collaboration between the two, a new version of “Move Your Hand” — Iggy Pop’s favorite song of Smith’s — as a bonus track. Listen to that below.

Here’s Iggy Pop recounting the story of asking Smith about the meaning of the song in a recent interview with Blue Note’s Don Was:

The vinyl edition of Breathe is out 12/3 via Blue Note. Pre-order it here.