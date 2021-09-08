Billions, Showtime’s popular series about charismatic hedge-fund assholes, resumed its fifth season Sunday after a break of more than a year. The show has been known to feature musicians appearing as themselves — one time the aforementioned hedge-fund assholes took a private jet to a Metallica concert, for instance — and they brought in another artist for their midseason premiere. This time it was acclaimed country-rocker Jason Isbell, who also has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon. On Billions, he was cast in the role of Jason Isbell.

In the episode, Isbell performed “Last Of My Kind” from 2017’s The Nashville Sound at a benefit hosted by Taylor Mason Capital, the fund run by Asia Kate Dillon’s character. Later on, in the scene below, Isbell checks out some paintings by artist character Nico Tanner (Frank Grillo) alongside Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Even Isbell’s political foes must admit that he gives a believable performance as himself. Watch below.

BTS into my fav show. Shout out to @JasonIsbell, @TawnyCypress, and Becky Ann Baker for their phenomenal performances. LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/45jTVE1A6S — Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) September 7, 2021

Billions airs at 9PM on Sunday nights on Showtime.