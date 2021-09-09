Hear The Charlatans’ Newly Unearthed 2001 Track “C’mon C’mon”

The Charlatans’ have unearthed the lost track “C’mon C’mon,” originally recorded for 2001’s Wonderland, which celebrates its 20th anniversary tomorrow. “C’mon C’mon” will be included on the Charlatans’ upcoming box set A Head Full Of Ideas, a career-spanning collection that features five albums and an exclusive 7-inch single.

“It’s about taking chances while they’re there and not missing out,” says frontman Tim Burgess. “Which is odd because we didn’t take the chance to release it at the time — I’m guessing we missed out. It’s stood the test of time — I really like it now.”

Listen to “C’mon C’mon below.

C’mon C’mon – A Charlatans song we found that was recorded for Wonderland but it got lost behind the mixing desk. It’ll be on our Head Full of Ideas box set 🙌 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 26, 2021

A Head Full Of Ideas is out 10/15 via Then Recordings/Republic Of Music. Pre-order it here.