A few months ago, Metallica announced that they were planning some elaborate 30th anniversary celebrations for their 1991 self-titled “Black Album” that included a tribute album of covers featuring contributions from 53 different artists. We’ve heard quite a few of them already, from such esteemed names as Weezer, St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Kamasi Washington, Chris Stapleton, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, and others, and there are still plenty more where that came from.

The Blacklist is officially out today and there are still yet-unheard Metallica covers from My Morning Jacket, Mac DeMarco, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, the Neptunes, Flatbush Zombies, PUP, Moses Sumney, White Reaper, Cage The Elephant, Portugal The Man, Cherry Glazerr, and more.

Stream below.

The Metallica reissue and The Metallica Blacklist are both out now.

