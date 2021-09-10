Annie – “She’s Like The Wind” (Patrick Swayze Cover)
Norwegian pop musician Annie is following up last year’s Dark Hearts (her first full-length in 11 years) with an EP called Neon Nights. It includes her Jake Shears collaboration “Neon Lights,” a cover of the Jesus And Mary Chain’s “Just Like Honey,” and a cover of Patrick Swayze’s Dirty Dancing track “She’s Like The Wind.” (While “She’s Like The Wind” only made it to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” got to #1.) Listen to Annie’s take on the track below.