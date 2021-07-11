Annie – “Just Like Honey” (The Jesus And Mary Chain Cover)

New Music July 11, 2021 1:24 PM By James Rettig

New Music July 11, 2021 1:24 PM By James Rettig

Last year, the mercurial Norwegian pop musician Annie released her first full-length album in 11 years, Dark Hearts. In that decade between albums, though, Annie released a handful of EPs and she’s returning to the short form for a new EP called Neon Nights, as NME points out, which will be out in September. The EP contains “Neon Lights,” her collab with Jake Shears that came out a few weeks ago, and a cover of Patrick Swayze’s Dirty Dancing track “She’s Like The Wind.” It also features her shimmering new take on Jesus And Mary Chain’s “Just Like Honey,” which you can listen to below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Annie’s Love Theme”
02 “Neon Lights” (Feat. Jake Shears)
03 “Just Like Honey”
04 “She’s Like The Wind”
05 “April (Richard X Production)”

The Neon Nights EP is out 9/10.

