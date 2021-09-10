Today, the quasi-country star releases her new album star-crossed, as well as the accompanying Bardia Zeinali-directed Lemonade-style visual-album film. I haven’t seen the movie, but the album is good shit. With that release looming, Musgraves was a guest on last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Musgraves has performed on Colbert before, but she wasn’t there to sing last night. Instead, she got the full celebrity treatment, sitting down for an interview with Colbert and not performing anything.

Talking to Colbert, Musgraves rhapsodized about her experiments with “plant therapy” — meaning psychedelic mushroom and/or ayahuasca. She said that the whole process was good for her: “It was a hell of a ride, and it honestly triggered so many creative ideas with me — the name of the record, the concept.” She also told a story about her grandfather beating Willie Nelson at poker. Musgraves is a charming person, and you can watch that interview below.

Today, along with the album release, Musgraves has also shared the video for the lush star-crossed track “simple times.” It’s taken from the new star-crossed film, which Musgraves described a little on Colbert: “It is a wicked, twisty road. There may or may not be a decapitation at some point in the film.” The “simple times” bit starts as a Mean Girls riff. (The actors playing Musgraves’ friends are Princess Nokia, Haunting Of Bly Manor star Victoria Pedretti, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone, and comedian Megan Stalter.) But the clip quickly turns toward surreal wanton destruction. Check it out below.

star-crossed is out now on MCA Nashville/Interscope.