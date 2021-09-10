Syd – “Right Track” (Feat. Smino)
The Internet singer Syd returned this year with the singles “Missing Out” and “Fast Car,” her first new solo music since her 2017 debut Fin. And today she’s back with another new track called “Right Track,” an effervescent R&B jam that features a quick appearance from the great Chicago rapper Smino. Listen below.
Syd has also announced her only live concert of 2021, a free show with the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Anthony Parnther on September 22nd. Get tickets for that here