Syd – “Fast Car”

New Music July 16, 2021 12:12 AM By James Rettig

Syd – “Fast Car”

New Music July 16, 2021 12:12 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Syd released “Missing Out, her first new solo song since her 2017 debut Fin. Today, the Los Angeles-based musician is back with another new single, “Fast Car.” (No relation to the Tracy Chapman song.) It’s soft and smooth and rippling and comes with a romantic, sun-dappled music video directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein. “I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls,” Syd said in a statement. “I want them to see themselves in this and in me.” Watch and listen below.

“Fast Car” is out now via Columbia.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl”

    2 days ago

    Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Details The Origins Of “Everlong,” The Foo Fighters Hit About Her

    2 days ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jodi Blue Heron

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest