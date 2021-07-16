Syd – “Fast Car”

Earlier this year, Syd released “Missing Out, her first new solo song since her 2017 debut Fin. Today, the Los Angeles-based musician is back with another new single, “Fast Car.” (No relation to the Tracy Chapman song.) It’s soft and smooth and rippling and comes with a romantic, sun-dappled music video directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein. “I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls,” Syd said in a statement. “I want them to see themselves in this and in me.” Watch and listen below.

“Fast Car” is out now via Columbia.