Josh Homme’s Daughter Gets Restraining Order Against Him

Judges in downtown LA and Santa Monica denied the restraining order that Josh Homme’s ex-wife Brody Dalle attempted to file against him on behalf of their two sons, 10-year-old Orrin and five-year-old Wolf. But TMZ reports that a judge has signed off on a temporary restraining order against Homme for their 15-year-old daughter Camille.

That means that Josh Homme has to stay at least 100 yards away from Camille until an official hearing later this month. In the court documents, Camille reiterates her brothers’ claims that Homme abuses them physically and emotionally and threatens Dalle and her boyfriend.

Homme’s attorney Susan E. Wesner maintains that this is all retaliation from Dalle. “We believe that this DV, which was prepared by Brody, in her handwriting on the forms, was filed in retaliation for Josh obtaining a TRO against Brody for her physical abuse of Josh, among other things involving the children,” she says.