Courts Deny Brody Dalle’s Restraining Order Against Josh Homme On Behalf Of Their Kids

Josh Homme, frontman of Queens Of The Stone Age, is currently facing a restraining order that seeks to keep him away from his family. TMZ reports that Brody Dalle, Homme’s ex-wife and the leader of the Distillers, has filed against Homme on behalf of their two sons, 10-year-old Orrin and five-year-old Wolf. According to Dalle’s legal documents, Orrin claims that Homme has grabbed his private parts, flicked his hears, hit his head, poked his chest, and thrown things at him.

Those same documents claim that Homme has drunk alcohol while driving, called Orrin fat, and threatened to murder Dalle’s boyfriend. Wolf, according to those documents, has made similar claims. The restraining order would require Homme to stay at least 100 yards away from both kids and also from the family dog.

In a statement to TMZ, Homme’s lawyer Susan Weisner says, “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

Homme and Dalle married in 2005, and they divorced in 2019. In the time since the divorce, both of them have filed restraining orders against each other.

UPDATE: Brody’s restraining has been denied. Per TMZ, judges in downtown LA and Santa Monica both shot it down.

Homme’s attorney Susan Wiesner released the following statement: “The allegations made by Ms. Dalle against Mr. Homme are categorically false. In order to protect the children, we will not be making any further statements.”