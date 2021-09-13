Kim Gordon’s Body/Head Team With Aaron Dilloway For Collaborative Album, Share New Song “Goin’ Down”

Ever since the end of Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon has been one half of Body/Head, an improvisatory experimental duo with Bill Nace. Gordon and Nace released The Switch, the most recent Body/Head album, in 2018. A year later, Gordon released her solo debut No Home Record. But now Body/Head are coming back, and they’ve temporarily added another member.

For their next LP, Body/Head are teaming up with Aaron Dilloway, an experimental musician who used to be a member of Wolf Eyes. For this record, then, the group is calling itself Body/Dilloway/Head, and that’s also the name of the album. The album only features three tracks. One of those tracks is “Goin’ Down,” and it’s an ominous six-minute instrumental drone. Check it out below.

Of the new album, Gordon says:

One of the things I like most about playing improvised music and especially in Body/Head with Bill is the constantly exhilarating freedom and surprise about what is going to happen at any given moment. Making this record with Aaron Dilloway, who I have always admired so much, added in another layer of unknown and another way of giving up control. Aaron took our sounds / music as a source and had “his way with it” so to speak, crushing whatever narrative that existed in order to enter into it and making something different than what we would have done as Body/Head.

Body/Dilloway/Head is out 11/19 on Three Lobed Recordings.

