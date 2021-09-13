One week in 1964, the Beatles held all of the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100. In the 57 years after that, no artist ever achieved the same feat. For a while, people assumed it would be simply impossible for anyone to do what the Beatles did that week. But that was before Billboard started using streaming to figure out the Hot 100. These days, a big artist can release a big album, and every song can appear on the Billboard chart. A week and a half ago, Drake, the biggest artist, released his new album Certified Lover Boy. Today, Billboard reports that Drake has become the second artist ever to hold the entire top 5. In fact, Drake has nine of this week’s top 10 singles. Nobody has ever done that before.

The #1 song in America this week is Drake’s Future/Young Thug collab “Way 2 Sexy,” the only track on Certified Lover Boy to get a music video. This is actually Future’s first time on a #1 hit, and it’s Thug’s third. (He previously appeared on Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Travis Scott’s “Franchise.”) According to Billboard, “Way 2 Sexy” had the second-best single week of 2021, with only the first week of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” doing better. “Way 2 Sexy” is also Drake’s ninth #1 hit, and his seventh as lead artist.

The other Drake songs in this week’s top 10 include “Girls Want Girls” with Lil Baby at #2, “Fair Trade” with Travis Scott at #3, and “Champagne Poetry,” which samples a cover of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” at #4. In fact, the only non-Drake single in this week’s top 10 is last week’s #1, Tha Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” all the way down at #6. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy also debuts at #1 on the album charts, but you could’ve guessed that.