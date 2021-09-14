My Morning Jacket – “Love Love Love”

Next month, My Morning Jacket will return with a new self-titled LP, and it’ll be their first new studio album since they released The Waterfall in 2015. Frontman Jim James produced and engineered the album, and the band knocked it out in two recording sessions in Los Angeles. The band already shared the early track “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” and now they’ve also shared the new single “Love Love Love.”

“Love Love Love” is a grand, fuzzy vamp of a rocker, and it uses the title as a mantra. There’s a chorus, but there are no verses. Instead, the band uses that main refrain as a taking-off point, using it to build big crescendos and blazing solos. It’s pretty clear that this thing is going to be a killer live.

In a press release, Jim James says, “‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’ and speak toward positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.” Jim James co-directed the video with George Mays, and it hits the band with all kinds of psychedelic effects. Check it out below.

My Morning Jacket is out 10/22 on ATO.