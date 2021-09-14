Makthaverskan – “This Time”

New Music September 14, 2021 10:12 AM By James Rettig

The soaring Swedish dream-rockers Makthaverskan haven’t released an album since 2017’s III, though they briefly emerged a couple years ago with a pair of new tracks. But today they’re back in full force with news of a new album, För Allting, which they recorded with HOLY’s Hannes Ferm and which will be out on Nov. 11. Lead single “This Time” is the sort of finely-tuned slice of heaven that we’ve come to expect from the Gothenburg-based band, with an explosive chorus from Maja Milner: “It won’t matter/ This time, it’s too late/ This time, it won’t matter.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “-”
02 “This Time”
03 “Tomorrow”
04 “Lova”
05 “All I’ve Ever Wanted To Say”
06 “Ten Days”
07 “-”
08 “Closer”
09 “Caress”
10 “These Walls”
11 “För Allting”
12 “Maktologen”

För Allting is out 11/12 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.

