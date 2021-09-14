Spirit Was – “Come Back Up To The House”

New Music September 14, 2021 By James Rettig

Last month, Nick Corbo — formerly of LVL UP — announced his debut full-length as Spirit Was, Heaven’s Just A Cloud, with the gloomy and furious “I Saw The Wheel.” Today, he’s back with the album’s second single, “Come Back Up To The House,” which he says was inspired by guitarist Link Wray’s 1971 self-titled album.

It’s more rambling and warm than our introduction for the album, but just as incisive: “I’m not afraid, I just need to be quiet for a minute, is that alright?/ I felt your power, I felt confident, I felt like I saw you in the crowd/ Out in the garden there is providence/ There is a light that won’t go out.” The track features contributions from Crying’s Z Santos and cellist Rashaad Jones. Corbo said “it’s more daydreaming about homesteading and the balance between your mundane chores and spooky fantasy. I always think about the movie Coraline when I listen to this song.” Check it out below.

Heaven’s Just A Cloud is out 10/22 via Danger Collective Records.

