Spirit Was – “I Saw The Wheel”

Since LVL UP broke up a few years ago, the band’s three main songwriters have all dedicated themselves to their own projects: Dave Benton, who just announced a new Trace Mountains album; Mike Caridi with the Glow; and Nick Corbo, who heads up the band Spirit Was, which gets its name from a LVL UP song. Corbo was responsible for some of the heaviest moments in his old band’s discography and he continues digging into muddy and abrasive textures on Heaven’s Just A Cloud, Spirit Was’ debut album.

Today, he’s introducing it with “I Saw The Wheel,” which takes a two-pronged approach, starting as a gloomy head-nodder and transitioning into some furious noise. It features background vocals from Z Santos of Crying, a band that Corbo was also a part of for a bit. “It’s about waking up in the back of the van on the highway in the middle of the country with nothing out there on either side and coming to the realization your band is gonna break up soon,” Corbo said in a statement. “Also, the bizarre sensation of finally seeing a shape in perspective while making a drawing.”

Watch the song’s Robert Kolodny-directed video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Saw The Wheel”

02 “Oblivion Banter”

03 “Stranger To The One”

04 “Proven Water Rites”

05 “Here Comes My Man”

06 “Olive Branch & Brown Dove”

07 “Heaven’s Just A Cloud”

08 “Golden Soul”

09 “Spirit Was”

10 “Come Back Up To The House”

11 “Caught In A Dream”

Heaven’s Just A Cloud is out 10/22 via Danger Collective Records. Pre-order it here.