The Glow – “Love Only” & “Heavy Glow”

Mike Caridi, former LVL UPer and current Double Double Whammy head honcho, has had his own project called the Glow for a while now. In 2019, he released a proper debut album, Am I, and the project has only expanded from there, blooming into a full-fledged band that also includes LVL UP drummer Greg Rutkin.

Today, Caridi is releasing two new tracks from the Glow, “Love Only” and “Heavy Glow.” The former is a jangly, chirping number that wouldn’t sound out of place with his old band; “Heavy Glow” is more knotted and glowering, a knotted murmur that builds out over 7 minutes and includes contributions from the whole band. Here’s Caridi on both tracks and the project’s new focus:

‘Love Only’ and ‘Heavy Glow’ are the first two songs written by The Glow, sorta. I’ve been releasing music under The Glow moniker since 2016 or so, but until now I’d considered it a solo outlet. The Glow live band came together around the 2019 record Am I, and somehow I got lucky enough to play with a bunch of musicians who I’ve known and admired for years; Greg Rutkin, Kate Meizner, Nicola Leel, and Madeline Babuka Black. To be surrounded by so much talent and not be open to collaboration would have been a major misstep on my part. There’s so much joy in collaboration that I missed a lot while trying to do things on my own. ‘Love Only’ is about reflection and growth; I feel extremely lucky to be playing music with my friends, and with these two songs The Glow feels like it’s just beginning to bloom.

Listen to both tracks below.

“Love Only” & “Heavy Glow” are out now via Double Double Whammy.