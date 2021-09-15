Lily Konigsberg – “Sweat Forever”

New Music September 15, 2021 2:37 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Palberta member Lily Konigsberg announced her first solo full-length, Lily We Need To Talk Now, with the effervescent “That’s The Way I Like It.” Today, she’s back with another new song from the album, “Sweat Forever,” a blissed-out and conflicted sunbeam of 12-string guitar and balmy production. “‘Sweat Forever’ was the first song successfully recorded for the album,” Konigsberg said in a statement. “It’s mostly about the bad part of going through a huge change in your life and the confusion surrounding that. But now I’m in the good part, so there’s something to celebrate. Sweat on brother!” Listen below.

Lily We Need To Talk Now is out 10/29 via Wharf Cat.

