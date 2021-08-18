Lily Konigsberg – “That’s The Way I Like It”

Lily Konigsberg has had a busy year. She released a new album with Palberta in January, put out her own greatest-hits collection in May, and just last month teamed up with Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos for a new project called My Idea. And she’s not done yet! Today, Konigsberg has announced her proper debut solo full-length, Lily We Need To Talk Now, named after a text she got from Amos, who also serves as this album’s producer. It’ll be out in October and she’s leading things off with the effervescent and immediate single “That’s The Way I Like It,” a glorious collision of clanging guitars and sliding hooks.

“I said ‘I’m going to write a song now’ to my friend and then wrote this song in 20 minutes,” Konigsberg said about the creation of the track. “The chords are symmetrical so it’s really fun to play on guitar. It’s a fucking catchy and sassy song about getting what I want when I deserve it. Not whatever I want. Just when I deserve it.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Beauty”

02 “I Can Make You Sweat Forever”

03 “That’s The Way I Like It”

04 “Alone”

05 “Don’t Be Lazy With Me”

06 “Proud Home”

07 “Hark”

08 “Bad Boy”

09 “Roses, Again”

10 “Goodbye”

11 “True”

Lily We Need To Talk Now is out 10/29 via Wharf Cat Records. Pre-order it here.