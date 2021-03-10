Lily Konigsberg – “Owe Me”

Lily Konigsberg is one-third of Palberta, who put out a great new album a couple months ago, and she has also amassed a large collection of solo tracks over the last few years. Today, Konigsberg is announcing a new compilation called The Best Of Lily Konigsberg Right Now, which collects some highlights all in one convenient place, including last year’s It’s Just Like All The Clouds EP and the 4 picture tear EP from a few years ago.

She’s also sharing the previously unreleased “Owe Me,” a gliding and catchy one she wrote with Matt Norman, who she’s in Lily And Horn Horse with. Here’s Konigsberg statement on the track:

“I wrote ‘Owe Me’ in Petaluma on a trip with my friend Matt Norman. I knew immediately that it was one of those bangers that was gonna rock people’s worlds, but after Matt added some essential keyboard licks, it disappeared into the abyss of my computer accompanying roughly 500 other songs still stuck there. When concept of The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now came together with my friend Trip Warner, I knew this should be released. With the help of Nate Amos who enhanced the beat, added the descriptive sounds, and basically just made it sound amazing, it was finally complete. For me, the lyrics to this song aren’t as important as how much collaboration and friendship can transform a banger into a BANGER. I love my friends.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Owe Me”

02 “To Hold It”

03 “Rock and Sin”

04 “7 Smile”

05 “At Best A #3”

06 “It’s Just Like All The Clouds”

07 “I Said”

08 “Summer In The City”

09 “Good Time”

10 “Lily’s National Anthem”

11 “Waterfall Snake Juice”

12 “Talk To Me w/ Birds”

13 “Roses”

14 “North Porsche”

15 “I Don’t Like The Name”

16 “Big Tall Grass”

17 “Opening The Day”

The Best Of Lily Konigsberg Right Now is out 5/21 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.