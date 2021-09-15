Slow Pulp – “In Too Deep” (Sum 41 Cover)

A few months ago, we talked to Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley for the 20th anniversary of “Fat Lip” and in anticipation of the anniversary of his band’s debut album All Killer No Filler. Apparently we were not the only ones with Sum 41 on our minds! The Chicago Band To Watch Slow Pulp, who released their debut album Moveys last year, have covered Sum 41’s second-biggest single, “In Too Deep.” They’ve also recreated the All Killer No Filler album artwork (see above). Their take on the track is crisp and spunky and it comes ahead of their own headlining tour. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

09/12 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field %

11/04 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater *

11/05 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

11/06 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

11/09 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #

11/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

11/12 Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

11/13 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore #

11/14 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

11/16 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

11/19 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

11/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

11/22 Austin, TX @ The Parish #

11/23 Dallas, TX @ Ruins #

11/30 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi ^

12/01 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar ^

12/03 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ^

12/04 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

12/05 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

12/07 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

12/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

12/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^

12/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One ^

12/11 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

12/12 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Sideroom ^

12/14 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison ^

12/15 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

12/16 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

12/17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

% w/ Phoebe Bridgers, * w/ Girl K, # w/ Mamalarky, ^ w/ Strange Ranger