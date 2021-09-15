Tonstartssbandht – “What Has Happened”

Tonstartssbandht, the psych-rock duo of brothers Edwin and Andy White, have announced the new album Petunia. Their 18th(!) LP, Petunia was written and recorded in their home studio in Orlando in 2020 and features outside mixing for the first time. Today, they’re sharing lead single “What Has Happened,” which comes with a music video featuring a tour of Orlando’s waterfront parks.

“We shot a couple hundred feet of Super 8 in the hot Orlando sun,” director Case Mahan says. “That nocturnal bird that showed up midday gave us permission to film a heavy subject on a beautiful afternoon. Not premeditated, everything seemed to fall into place much like the band’s performances that are sometimes seemingly improvised.” Watch and listen to “What Has Happened” below.

Petunia is out 10/22 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.