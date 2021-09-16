Couplet – “Old Elba”

Couplet is a new project from Tanner Jones, formerly of Florida emo heroes You Blew It!, plus Adam Beck and Evan Weiss of Into It. Over It. They’re billing it quite knowingly as a “synth pivot,” and yes, it does sound like Jones has traded out his guitars for keyboards. In fact, “Old Elba,” the new single out today, reminds me of the Postal Service, the ultimate sensitive-indie-guy-goes-synthpop project.

Couplet’s forthcoming debut LP1 was crafted in similar long-distance fashion, with Jones recording his vocals in Orlando before Beck and Weiss “re-imagined,” arranged, and produced the music in Chicago. Beyond Ben Gibbard and Jimmy Tamborello’s Give Up, inspirations reportedly included Tycho, Mice Parade, Headphones, and the American Analog Set. And to cite another reference from the same era, I’m also hearing echoes of Say Hi’s highly underrated Impeccable Blahs, an album you should definitely check out right after bumping Couplet’s “Old Elba” below.

<a href="https://couplet.bandcamp.com/track/old-elba-4">Old Elba by Couplet</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Dregs”

02 “Sold Our Shirts”

03 “Old Elba”

04 “The Throngs Of It”

05 “Clamour”

06 “Forage”

07 “Irons”

08 “Page”

09 “Mistresses All”

10 “Sleep”

11 “Raehn St.”

LP1 is out 10/1 via Storm Chasers Limited. Pre-order it here.