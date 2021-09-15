Dr. Fauci, Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Debunk Nicki Minaj’s COVID-19 Testicle Tweet

Dr. Fauci, Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Debunk Nicki Minaj’s COVID-19 Testicle Tweet

News September 15, 2021 3:58 PM By James Rettig

Nicki Minaj was not allowed at this year’s Met Gala because she refused to get vaccinated. When explaining her decision on Monday, hours before the event, she tweeted some stuff about doing her own research. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” she wrote. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

This statement has been, naturally, fun to clown on. It’s also been addressed by some powers-that-be, who must unfortunately strike down the story about Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles. “The answer to that is a resounding no,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked if there was any evidence that the vaccine causes reproductive issues. Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, the minister of health for Trinidad & Tobago (the country where Minaj was born and where she said this occured), said in a press conference that officials “wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim.”

“It is, as far as we know, at this point in time—there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event. And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track down, because we take all these claims seriously, whether it’s on social media or mainstream media,” Deyalsingh said. “As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or, I dare say, Dr. Hinds, anywhere else. None that we know of anywhere else in the world.”

Minaj’s tweet has also, of course, made it onto Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. Carlson urged her big-balled acquaintance to please call him:

