Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated
The Met Gala is tonight. The theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and everyone in attendance will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a face mask… which is why Nicki Minaj has apparently decided not to go.
“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” Minaj tweeted today. “if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”
In a string of tweets, the rap star explained that she was going to be at the VMAs yesterday but ended up not attending because she got COVID. She also related a truly insane story about her cousin’s friend and his testicles.
“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” she wrote. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”
OK Nicki! That said, she did conclude that she will probably get the vaccine at some point: “I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.”