Last year, the Gambian-born UK rapper Pa Salieu released his deeply impressive debut mixtape Send Them To Coventry. Salieu’s ascent was quick and dramatic. He started out recording in his friend’s home studio, and he released his first single a few months after being shot in the head. In the time since that first mixtape came out Salieu has collaborated with slowthai, Protje, and Popcaan. Salieu also made a dramatic American TV debut on The Tonight Show earlier this year. He’s made a name for himself. Now, he’s followed up that full-length debut with a new three-song EP called Afrikan Rebel.

The three tracks on Afrikan Rebel are all heavy and physical, and they draw on afrobeats as much as they take from the grime scene where Salieu made his name. Salieu’s accent is heavy, and he delivers his lyrics with serious authority. The guests on the EP — Obonjayar, Tay Iwar, and Zlatan — are all Nigerian-born artists. In a press release, Salieu says:

Fundamentally, Afrikan Rebel is about being proud and loud about where you come from in. For me, that is Africa. Growing up in the UK, especially having spent my early years in Gambia, wasn’t always easy being Black and especially not Black African with an African accent, but I have always been taught to be proud of who I am and have never shied away from that fact for better or for worse. I see the word “Rebel” only in the most positive sense. Those figures through history that have fought against the odds to stand up for what they believe in have always intrigued and inspired me. “Rebel” is a mindset that helps keep me strong and I hope I can encourage others to be vocal about their beliefs and stand up for what they feel is right. My Afrikan Rebel series is a movement which I hope can allow me to connect with others with a similar mindset and gives a platform for me to experiment with influences and inspirations from my culture and others from the great continent of Africa.

Stream the EP below.

The Afrikan Rebel EP is out now on Warner Music UK.

