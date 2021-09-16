A few weeks ago, the Hudson Valley band Soul Blind introduced their new EP Third Chain with its zoned-out title track, which channeled some serious ’90s grunge energy. There’s more where that came from on the other two tracks of the EP, “Misplaced” and “Phantom Pool,” both of which are out now. Expect disaffected vocals and monster riffs, buried in an appropriate amount of muck.

“The EP serves as a lot of self reflection lyrically, as well as the emotional turbulence within personal relationships,” the band said in a statement. “All three songs reflect different feelings, but come together in the same world. Sonically we think these songs show some diversity in our sound and a clear example of our range of what can be expected from future releases, especially going into our first full length.”

Check it out below.

