Soul Blind – “Third Chain”

The Hudson Valley band Soul Blind has been around for a couple years, evoking ’90s alt-rock on a series of EPs and singles that were collected on last year’s Greatest Hits Vol. 1. Today, they’re announcing a new EP called Third Chain, out next month, with the impressively zoned-out title track that boasts some monster riffs and a walloping nostalgic edge. Here’s the band on how the song came together:

Third Chain came together in the midst of writing last summer. The song comes from a wide array of influences of ours that we’ve molded into our own. It’s a very guitar driven song carried by melodies of the vocals. We tried to tap into that fast paced gritty guitar-driven sound while keeping the chorus open and huge. Our guitarist Finn came up with the lead riff and everything fell together naturally after that. It’s stood out to us as the single for the EP because it’s a good middle ground of the three tracks and exemplifies how diverse our sound can be. We shot the music video at a park from our area that we all went to growing up with a close friend and frequent collaborator, Justin Pietropaoli.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Third Chain”

02 “Misplaced”

03 “Phantom Pool”

TOUR DATES:

w/ Modern Color

08/26 – San Diego, CA @ Department w/ Goon + Was

08/27 – Long Beach, CA @ Supply & Demand w/ Milly + Slow Trip

08/28 – San Jose, CA @ The X Bar w/ Maya + Slumped + Brahm

w/ Koyo

09/17 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ APEX Studios w/ Restraining Order

09/18 – North Haven, CT @ The Cockeyed Crow w/ Restraining Order + Rule Them All + End It

09/19 – Oakdale, NY @ Shakers Pub

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fire w/ Webbed Wing

09/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Gate City Garage

09/22 – Columbia, SC @ New Brooklyn Tavern

09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype w/ Magnitude + Point Of Contact + Kharma

09/24 – Brandon, FL @ Noisebox w/ Magnitude + Point Of Contact + Kharma

09/25 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark w/ Magnitude + One Step Closer

09/26 – Pensacola, FL @ American Legion w/ Magnitude + One Step Closer

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Dog House

09/28 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel w/ One Step Closer

10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds w/ No Pressure, Koyo, Victory Garden, Charity

10/30 – New Haven, CT @ State House w/ Narrow Head + Waveform

The Third Chain EP is out 9/16 via Other People Records.