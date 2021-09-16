Low Life – “Agony & XTC”
The Sydney, Australia-based band Low Life have announced a new album, From Squats To Lots: The Agony And XTC Of Low Life, the follow-up to their 2019 album Downer Edn. Today, they’re releasing the album’s lead single, “Agony & XTC,” an energetic and pummeling scrawl. Check out a music video for the track below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Agony Intro”
02 “Agony & XTC”
03 “Collect Calls”
04 “Real Man”
05 “Still Here”
06 “CZA”
07 “Conversations”
08 “Hammer And The Fist”
09 “Epitaphs”
10 “Harmony”
11 “Moments”
12 “Agony Outro”
From Squats To Lots: The Agony And XTC Of Low Life is out 11/5 via Goner Records.