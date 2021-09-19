Last night, Pearl Jam played their first full show in 3 years at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park. Though they got together to perform Gigaton single “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” for a benefit show last year, this was the first time they played many of their Gigaton tracks live, since the album came out in March 2020. They played “Quick Escape,” “Seven O’Clock,” “Never Destination,” “Superblood Wolfmoon,” and “Take The Long Way” from the album last night.

They also paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen by covering “My City Of Ruins,” which Eddie Vedder covered on his own back in 2009 when Springsteen was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors. And they worked in a little bit of the Rolling Stones’ “Waiting On A Friend” during their performance of “Wishlist” to honor the late Charlie Watts. And Patti Smith Group’s Lenny Kaye joined the band for their closing cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World.”

This was also Josh Klinghoffer’s first show as a touring member of Pearl Jam.

Watch some videos from the show below.