Let’s Eat Grandma – “Hall Of Mirrors”

Not counting a couple of instrumental tracks in 2019, it’s been a few years since we’ve heard from Let’s Eat Grandma. The duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth released their last album, I’m All Ears, in 2018. We named it Album Of The Week back then, noting just how much the young songwriters had already leveled up from their excitingly idiosyncratic debut. Now they’re back with a new song, and if it’s indicative of a new era for Let’s Eat Grandma on the horizon, it’s reason to be excited again.

Let’s Eat Grandma’s new song is called “Hall Of Mirrors.” Here’s what Walton had to say about it:

I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity, and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life. In some ways it’s reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted “Hall of Mirrors” to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy.

Musically, “Hall Of Mirrors” is a wistful but effusive synth-pop track. Check it out below.