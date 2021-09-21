Last week, after eight seasons and one network change, the long-running cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired its series finale. Andy Samberg, the star of the series, happens to be married to Joanna Newsom, the mysterious harp genius who has been largely out of the public eye in recent years. For the big final episode, Newsom made a two-line cameo — her first acting performance since she played “Steam Punk Doctor” in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping in 2016.

On the episode, Newsom is introduced as “Caroline St. Jacques Renard, the associate principal cellist for the Berlin Philharmonic,” and Andre Braugher’s Raymond Holt seems shocked that the other cops don’t recognize her. In her brief appearance, Newsom and her husband take inside-joke digs at each other. Samberg calls Newsom “some nerd” with “a giant violin.” Newsom calls Samberg “the ugly one that made fun of my cello.” Watch it happen below.