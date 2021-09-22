Andy Shauf – “Jaywalker”

New Music September 22, 2021 10:00 AM By James Rettig

Canadian troubadour Andy Shauf created a whole conceptual world with last year’s Album Of The Week-worthy The Neon Skyline and he’s not ready to leave it just yet. A couple weeks ago, he shared a new song called “Spanish On The Beach” that was peppered with references to the titular neighborhood bar of his last album.

And today he’s announcing a whole new album, Wilds, featuring songs culled from the same writing sessions as The Neon Skylineincluding two tracks, “Judy” and “Jeremy’s Wedding,” that he released last year. And good news for you Shauf-heads out there: Wilds is out in just two days!

And before that, we’re getting another new track from Shauf, “Jaywalker,” another warbled, rambling story-song. This one is about someone who doesn’t look up from looking at his shoes at an inopportune moment: “Jaywalker, with your head hung low, you never saw it coming.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Judy (Wilds)”
02 “Spanish On The Beach”
03 “Jaywalker”
04 “Call”
05 “Television Blue”
06 “Green Grass”
07 “Wicked And Wild”
08 “Believe Me”
09 “Jeremy’s Wedding (Wilds)”

Wilds is out 9/24 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here



