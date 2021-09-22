SeeYouSpaceCowboy – “Misinterpreting Constellations”

San Diego’s SeeYouSpaceCowboy have an extreme style that evokes a very specific setting. In a lot of ways, SYSC are peers of chaotic, heavy screamo bands like For Your Health and Portrayal Of Guilt. But SYSC also pull a whole lot from the Hot Topic metalcore of the ’00s. Their sound is wild and freaked-out, but it’s also clean and hooky and theatrical. They’re on their way to become huge. SYSC released their full-length debut The Correlation Between Entrance And Exit Wounds in 2019, and they followed it earlier this year with A Sure Disaster, a split EP with the metalcore supergroup If I Die First. Today, SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced that they’ll drop another album this summer, and they’ve shared its first single.

New album The Romance Of Affliction features a bunch of big-name guests: Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley, Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie, emo-rapper Shaolin G, all the members of If I Die First. It also adheres to the beautiful screamo tradition of overlong, dramatic, pretentious song titles “Intersecting Storylines To The Same Tragedy,” “Ouroboros As An Overused Metaphor,” “Melodrama Between Two Entirely Bored Individuals.” Isaac Gale, the guitarist for SeeYouSpaceCowboy labelmates and former tourmates Knocked Loose, produced the record.

Lead single “Misinterpreting Constellations” is a forlorn breakup song. (The constellations of the title are “the stars in your eyes.”) This is grandly catchy, messy music, and it lurches abruptly between clean emo vocals and all-out throat-shredding roars. In director Cameron Nunez‘s video, the band rocks a sunny McMansion, while singer Connie Sgarbossa plays what appears to be a high-stakes chess match. Below, check out the “Misinterpreting Constellations” video and the Romance Of Affliction tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Life As A Soap Opera Plot, 26 Years Running” (Feat. Keith Buckley)

02 “Misinterpreting Constellations”

03 “The End To A Brief Moment Of Lasting Intimacy”

04 “Sharpen What You Can” (Feat. Shaolin G)

05 “With Arms That Bind And Lips That Lock”

06 “Losing Sight Of The Exit…”

07 “…and My Faded Reflection In Your Eyes”

08 “Intersecting Storylines To The Same Tragedy” (Feat. Aaron Gillespie)

09 “Ouroboros As An Overused Metaphor”

10 “Anything To Take Me Anywhere But Here”

11 “The Peace In Disillusion”

12 “Melodrama Between Two Entirely Bored Individuals”

13 “The Romance Of Affliction” (Feat. If I Die First)

The Romance Of Affliction is out 11/5 on Pure Noise.