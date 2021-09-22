Wiki – “Can’t Do This Alone” (Feat. Navy Blue)

In a week and a half, two prolific underground-rap forces will come together on a new album. The New York rapper Wiki, who’s now put in more work as a solo artist than he did with his old group Ratking, will release the new LP Half God, which was produced entirely by the lo-fi master Navy Blue. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Roof” and “Remarkably,” as well as the MIKE collab “Promised.” Today, Wiki has shared the one album track that features Navy Blue rapping as well as producing.

The Wiki/Navy Blue collab “Can’t Do This Alone” continues the expansive vibe of the previous singles, and the two rappers find an easy back-and-forth chemistry. (Both of them tell the stories of their own births, which is weird but cool.) In director Ryosuke Tanzawa’s video, they amble through Manhattan on a sunny afternoon, eating pizza and greeting well-wishers. It’s a glorious and all-too-short little hangout, and you can watch it below.

Half God is out 10/1 on Wiki’s own Wikset Enterprise label.