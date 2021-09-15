Wiki – “Promised” (Feat. MIKE) (Prod. Navy Blue)

New Music September 15, 2021 10:31 AM By Chris DeVille

Well, here’s a noteworthy convergence of underground rap talent. Wiki, the one-time Ratking ringleader who has become a New York hip-hop mainstay, is releasing his Half God album in a couple weeks. The entire thing is produced by LA native Navy Blue, the pro skateboarder, Pratt Institute student, and childhood friend of Earl Sweatshirt who has become a critically acclaimed musician in his own right. Two songs from the project were released at the end of August, and another one is out today, incorporating yet another noteworthy figure. “Promised” features Wiki rapping alongisde the young Brooklyn lo-fi luminary MIKE over a regally sighing guitar-led loop. It’s wonderful, and you should listen below.

Half God is out 10/1 on Wikset Enterprise.

