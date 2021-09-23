Fauness – “It Gets Better”

Fauness, the idiosyncratic London pop artist whom we named one of the best new bands of 2019, is releasing her new Maiden No More EP in a couple of weeks. Every song on the EP, which was named after the second section of Tess Of The D’Urbervilles, was co-produced by recent Olivia Rodrigo and Injury Reserve collaborator Jam City. Today, following lead single “Dragonfly,” she’s sharing the EP’s closing track “It Gets Better.”

Written as a letter to Cora, Fauness’ previously unrevealed birth name, “It Gets Better” is an optimistic message of hope for her younger self. “It wasn’t my intention to keep my ‘real’ identity from my listeners until now,” Fauness says in a statement. “If anything, my artist name Fauness represents my truest self, more aligned with my essence and my experience than Cora. Through music, I get to share my most authentic self in a way that’s impossible in day-to-day life.” Listen below.

Maiden No More is out 10/8 via Cascine.