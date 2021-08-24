Fauness – “Dragonfly”

New Music August 24, 2021 11:21 AM By James Rettig

The pop project Fauness — which we named one of the Best New Bands Of 2019 — has spent the past few years putting out a string of EPs and singles. Today, she’s announcing another new EP called Maiden No More, which was co-produced by Jam City, the producer also known as Jack Latham who recently worked with Olivia Rodrigo on her debut album SOUR. Lead single “Dragonfly” is sparkling and glossy and Fauness’ voice is airy and light as she sings about breaking free: “Cut the cord/ Cut the cord from me/ Set your girl/ Set your girl free.” It comes with a video co-directed by Aarony Bailey. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Arduous Journeys Undertaken Alone”
02 “Dragonfly”
03 “Arrow”
04 “It Gets Better”

The Maiden No More EP is out 10/8 via Cascine.

