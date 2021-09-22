SNL Announces Next Month’s Musical Guests: Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, & Brandi Carlile

News September 22, 2021 3:38 PM By James Rettig

Ready or not, Saturday Night Live is returning for its 47th season in a couple weeks and the show has just announced its first round of musical guests and guest hosts.

Gracing the season premiere on October 2 will be Kacey Musgraves, fresh off the release of her new album star-crossed, opposite host Owen Wilson. She’ll be followed by Halsey on October 9, who just released their Nine Inch Nails collab album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Kim Kardashian West will be the host of that one. (Still retaining that last name, I see…)

Those will be followed by Young Thug on 10/16 with host Rami Malek. (Thug has a new album, Punk, due out that weekend.) And then on 10/26, Brandi Carlile will perform with Ted Lasso star (and SNL alum) Jason Sudeikis as host.

