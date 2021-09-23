Of those 94 tracks, 70 are previously unreleased. Most of the unreleased material comprises four full newly remastered live shows from the Nevermind era:

Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the famed club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

The Super Deluxe Editions will be available in 8xLP vinyl format (packaged with a 7″ with “Endless, Nameless” on the A-side and “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm” on the B-side) or a 5xCD plus Blu-ray package featuring full video of the Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands performance. All versions of the reissue have been remastered from the original half-inch analog tape to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.

