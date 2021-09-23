Nirvana Announce 30th Anniversary Nevermind Reissue With Four Previously Unreleased Full Concert Recordings
The 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind is looming tomorrow — we celebrated by examining Kurt Cobain’s compositional genius — and today the surviving band members have announced their latest deluxe reissue of the album. In November, Geffen/UMe will re-release Nevermind in a variety of formats, ranging from single-disc CD and vinyl copies of the original tracklist to Super Deluxe Editions featuring 94 audio and video tracks.
Of those 94 tracks, 70 are previously unreleased. Most of the unreleased material comprises four full newly remastered live shows from the Nevermind era:
Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the famed club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).
The Super Deluxe Editions will be available in 8xLP vinyl format (packaged with a 7″ with “Endless, Nameless” on the A-side and “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm” on the B-side) or a 5xCD plus Blu-ray package featuring full video of the Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands performance. All versions of the reissue have been remastered from the original half-inch analog tape to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.
The Nevermind reissues are out 11/12 on Geffen/UMe. Pre-order them here.