Veteran festival-rockers My Morning Jacket got back on the road as soon as COVID restrictions allowed, and they’ve got a new self-titled album — their first proper studio LP in six years — coming out next month. Last night, the band rolled through the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio to perform “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” the first single from that LP. Frontman Jim James gave a lot of live-from-home solo performances during the pandemic, but there’s a big difference between seeing that guy on his own and getting to hear MMJ at full force in front of an actual audience.

At this point, MMJ’s whole sound seems to big for a late-night TV studio. (Kimmel has that outdoor festival, which seems built specifically for bands on MMJ’s level, but I guess they don’t have that back up and running yet.) Still, this band clearly knows what it’s doing, and “Regularly Scheduled Programming” sounded vast and reassuring. Watch the performance below.

My Morning Jacket is out 10/22 on ATO.