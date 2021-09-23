Hyd – “Skin 2 Skin”

New Music September 23, 2021 1:15 PM By Peter Helman

New Music September 23, 2021 1:15 PM By Peter Helman

Hayden Dunham, the interdisciplinary artist whom you might recognize as the co-creator and face of A.G. Cook and SOPHIE’s hyperpop project QT, announced a self-titled solo EP under the name Hyd and shared her debut single “No Shadow” earlier this month. Hyd features contributions from kindred spirits like Cook, umru, and Caroline Polachek, who co-wrote, produced, and engineered Hyd’s new song “Skin 2 Skin.”

“‘Skin 2 Skin’ is an electrified, oiled-up vector for self-ownership,” Dunham explains in a statement. “It’s a visceral, saddle-up, switch anthem. This song is for the ponies of the world, you know who you are. It asserts that you get to be in your body on your own terms. ‘Skin 2 Skin’ is about my terms.” Listen to the track below.

Hyd is out 11/5 via PC Music.

