Hyd, The Co-Creator Of PC Music’s QT, Releases Debut Single “No Shadow”

New Music September 9, 2021 9:00 AM By Peter Helman

Hyd, The Co-Creator Of PC Music’s QT, Releases Debut Single “No Shadow”

New Music September 9, 2021 9:00 AM By Peter Helman

Hyd is the new solo project of Hayden Dunham, the interdisciplinary artist previously known as the co-creator of QT with A.G. Cook and SOPHIE. Cook, Caroline Polachek, and umru all contribute production to her self-titled EP out in November, and today, she’s sharing one of its tracks.

The shadowy electronic pop song “No Shadow” was written after Dunham temporarily lost her eyesight. “When I lost my vision in 2017, I started being able to see differently,” she says. “In total darkness you realize you are beyond your body.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “No Shadow”
02 “Skin 2 Skin”
03 “The One”
04 “The Look On Your Face”

The Hyd EP is out 11/5 via PC Music.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    3 days ago

    raptor jesus Goes To Rocklahoma

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Low HEY WHAT

    2 days ago

    Radiohead Announce Kid A / Amnesiac Reissue With Album Of Unreleased Tracks

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest