Hyd, The Co-Creator Of PC Music’s QT, Releases Debut Single “No Shadow”

Hyd is the new solo project of Hayden Dunham, the interdisciplinary artist previously known as the co-creator of QT with A.G. Cook and SOPHIE. Cook, Caroline Polachek, and umru all contribute production to her self-titled EP out in November, and today, she’s sharing one of its tracks.

The shadowy electronic pop song “No Shadow” was written after Dunham temporarily lost her eyesight. “When I lost my vision in 2017, I started being able to see differently,” she says. “In total darkness you realize you are beyond your body.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No Shadow”

02 “Skin 2 Skin”

03 “The One”

04 “The Look On Your Face”

The Hyd EP is out 11/5 via PC Music.